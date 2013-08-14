Thakur storms into semis; Aditi,Riya in final

Nashik’s Siddharth Thakur stunned second seed Amit Kshatriya 15-12,15-7 in the pre-quarterfinals,only to go further to beat seventh seed Firoz Mulani 24-22,21-14 and storm into the semifinals of the 1st Maharashtra State Senior Badminton Selection Tournament,hosted and sponsored by Khar Gymkhana. The 18-year old Thakur now faces Nigel D’Sa,who had to overpower junior Arjit Bose 21-6,19-21,21-12.

The other semifinal will be contested between top seeded Mayank Gole and his Pune teammate Harshad Bhagwat.

On the women’s division,top seeded Riya Pillai outplayed Sonal More 21-17,21-15,and now faces Aditi Mutatkar,who in turn beat second seeded Shruti Mundada 21-16,21-13,in the final.

