Thakkar was to meet businessman, says Mumbai Police

Mumbai police investigating the suicide of builder Jigar Thakkar have learnt that on the day of the incident, Thakkar was in south Mumbai to meet a businessman. The police said that on February 27, Thakkar left his residence around 3.30pm and after roaming in south Mumbai for nearly two hours — he also had a shave at a salon — the dam contractor committed suicide by shooting himself.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said: “Thakkar left the house after his lunch. He was expecting a businessman at a five star hotel in south Mumbai and as the businessman did not turn up, he roamed the area for sometime. Later, he asked his driver to stop near Marine Plaza and shot himself after asking his driver to get down from the car.”

The investigators were surprised after his driver Sunil Singh, in his statement revealed that Thakkar got a shave before taking his own life. The officer said Singh was asked to drive to a nearby salon, where he stepped down and returned after getting himself a shave. “Singh was asked to step out (of the vehicle) moments before he committed suicide. But he (Singh) assumed that Thakkar wanted to make a private call, as he would always ask his drivers to step out when he wished to make a personal call. However, he was shocked by the incident, as Thakkar, as usual, got a shave on the same evening when he asked Singh to stop on the promenade side at Marine Drive and shot himself,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, investigators have also recorded statements of Thakkar’s family members, who revealed that he had been depressed since past three weeks before his death. “The family was facing financial crisis and he was deeply stressed since the time he was named as one of the accused in Gosikhurd irrigation scam,” said an IPS officer.

Thakkar, a Ghatkopar resident, was chargesheeted by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with irregularities in the Gosikhurd irrigation project. Thakkar was one of 11 accused chargesheeted in the Mokhabardi tail canal case. The FIR named other directors in the company too.

