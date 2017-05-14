Bal Thackeray memorial likely to face legal hurdles

Bal Thackeray Memorial. Bal Thackeray Memorial.

The proposed memorial to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray at the mayoral bungalow in Shivaji Park, Dadar, may run into legal hurdles. Bhagvanji Raiyani, an activist, has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court against the memorial, stating that it is in violation of the 2013 Supreme Court (SC) verdict and a circular issued by the Centre in 2014. Raiyani, in his petition, stated that no memorial of any leader can be allowed in government bungalows.

“The Supreme Court, in a ruling in 2013, had stated that no memorials should be allowed in government-owned houses. Besides, the Centre has also issued a circular banning the conversion of government bungalows into memorials. So, it is in violation of these decisions,” said Raiyani who filed the PIL two weeks ago and also issued a legal notice to Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced the Thackeray memorial at the bungalow in November 2015. A committee led by the then chief secretary Swadheen Kshatriya was constituted to look into sites for the memorial. After a preliminary study, the committee gave the nod for the bungalow as a suitable site. Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena president, heads the Bal Thackeray Memorial Public Trust with members such as Sena leader and Industries Minister Subhash Desai, BJP MP Poonam Mahajan, Sena youth wing president Aaditya Thackeray, officials from the state government among others.

“Besides, if at all it is to be constructed, it should be funded by the public trust set up for the memorial, or with contributions from his (Thackeray’s) followers and well-wishers. Public money, either of the civic body or the state , should not be spent on the memorial,” Raiyani added. He further said the trust should construct the memorial on a plot owned by or purchased by the Trust. “The civic body seems to have kept aside some money for the memorial. The state is also likely to contribute to it. Hundreds of crores of public money will be spent on it,” he said. The PIL is likely to come up for hearing in June after the court vacations are over, he said.

In January, the state government issued an ordinance making way for a Thackeray memorial at the bungalow in Shivaji Park in Dadar. The scenic bungalow along the Dadar seashore has been the official residence of the mayor of Mumbai since 1962. Sources in the civic body said Raiyani had also issued a legal notice to the civic chief Ajoy Mehta, stating no work on the memorial should be carried out at the bungalow, pointing out to the SC verdict given in 2013 and Centre’s 2014 circular.

Earlier, officials had maintained that the SC verdict and the circular would not have any impact on the Thackeray memorial, stating that the circular was specifically pertaining to bungalows owned by the Union or state governments. In case of Thackeray memorial, the mayor bungalow is owned by the urban local body, officials had said.

