Thackeray Memorial: Change plot reservation on DP, says BMC to Maharashtra govt

Bal Thackeray Memorial. File Bal Thackeray Memorial. File

Work on the Balasaheb Thackeray memorial, which is set to come up at the mayoral bungalow at Shivaji Park, may not begin for several months with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation having now approached the state seeking to change the reservation of the plot from its current demarcation as a green zone in the Development Plan. Renovation of the bungalow on the premises of the Byculla Zoo, which is supposed to be the next official mayoral residence, will take at least 10 months to be completed.

In a letter to the urban development department sent on March 24, the development plan department pointed out that in the DP of 1991, the Shivaji Park bungalow plot was marked a green zone.

“In the DP of 1967, the area was marked simply as a green zone even though the heritage bungalow was present. Subsequently, in the DP of 1991, the plot was marked as a green zone and mayor’s bungalow. However, no construction work for the Balasaheb Thackeray memorial can happen until the ‘green zone’ reservation is replaced with the ‘Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Trust’. We have thus asked the state government to change the reservation in the current DP,” said an official from the department.

Civic officials had initially stated that the Byculla bungalow would be ready in three months’ time and mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar would have to stay in the bungalow in Shivaji Park until then.

However, officials of the building maintenance department said that it will take another two months for work orders to be issued for extensive repairs. “We are yet to finalise the tender and we are planning to float the tender in another one-and-a-half months. The work that will include structural repairs and additional alterations will start in two months’ time and take about eight months to complete,” said an official adding that since the repair was internal, it could be carried out during the monsoon.

Mahadeshwar said that once the sanctions for the work on the Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial are procured, he would move out of the Shivaji Park bungalow. “The memorial is the dream of all Shiv Sainiks and once the work is set to begin, I will vacate the Shivaji Park bungalow. If the BMC has an alternate location by then, I’ll shift there. Else, I’ll move back to my house till the Byculla bungalow is ready,” he said.

The BMC approached the state government after the general body passed a resolution to hand over the Shivaji Park bungalow to the public trust set up for the construction of the memorial for former Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray on February 27. Since the renovation of the Byculla bungalow is yet to begin, mayor Mahadeshwar had moved into the Shivaji Park bungalow on March 23.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now