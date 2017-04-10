Tendu economy in Gadchiroli climbs to Rs 400 crore this year

Gadchiroli. Gadchiroli.

GADCHIROLI tribals have reaped a rich harvest of tendu leaves this season with the overall economy of the district going up to Rs 400 crore. “This is more than three times what they have been getting on an average in any given year,” said Gadchiroli Chief Conservator of Forest Kalyan Kumar.

The main reason for this year’s huge increase is the shortage of leaves leading to a sharp rise in prices. “The price last year was at least Rs 5,000 per standard bag of leaves. This year, it has come up in the range of at least Rs 15,000 per bag,” Kumar said.

“This rise will fetch them a royalty of at least Rs 300 crore by the end of the season. Add to it at least Rs 50 crore towards labour charges and Rs 20 crore towards transportation cost. So at least Rs 370 crore economy of tendu has been realised this year,” he said.

According to Kumar, only 170 gram sabhas in the district worked their tendu auction along with the Forest Department. “About 950 gram sabhas carried out the tendu auction on their own,” he said.

Earlier, the tendu regime was fully controlled by the Forest Department and the revenue used to plough back as bonus to tendu leaf pluckers. But after Forest Rights Act and Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act came into force, the villages had the option of doing their own tendu auctions. After some handholding over the last 2-3 years by the Forest Department, most of the gram sabhas are now managing their own tendu affairs.

The tendu business is mainly concentrated in the tribal pocket of Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Gondia. It is one of the main sources of income for the tribals, who earn a lot during the season that lasts only for two months spread over April and May.

Gadchiroli accounts for at much as 70 per cent of the total tendu business in Maharashtra.

