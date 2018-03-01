Temperature soars in Mumbai, heat wave likely: IMD

While the interior parts of Maharashtra are known to experience heat waves, Mumbai has also seen a few occurrences in the past. While the interior parts of Maharashtra are known to experience heat waves, Mumbai has also seen a few occurrences in the past.

As temperatures in the city continued to remain high, the weather bureau on Wednesday issued warnings about a “heat wave” in the region for the next 48 hours. “Heat wave conditions likely to prevail at isolated places over greater Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri during the next 48 hours,” read the warning.

Heat waves are a continuous period of abnormally high day temperatures. “Heat waves have a different definition in different regions. But for the coastal area of Mumbai if the departure in temperature is more than five degrees and reported by multiple stations continuously for at least two days, it is considered a heat wave,” said K S Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the maximum temperatures in the city are likely to remain around 38 degrees until Sunday. It is then likely to reduce by around one degree. “The easterly winds are warm and dry and that is causing an increase in temperature in the coastal regions as compared to the interiors. The warning is currently for the next two days,” Hosalikar added.

The temperatures in the city remained high since Sunday when the maximum temperatures soared to 37.6 degrees. On Monday, it came down to 36.8 degrees but it again rose to 37.8 degrees on Tuesday. Meanwhile on Wednesday the maximum temperatures were recorded at 37.4 degrees, five degrees above normal, and minimum at 21 degrees, two degrees above normal.

While the interior parts of Maharashtra are known to experience heat waves, Mumbai has also seen a few occurrences in the past. “Last year as well, Mumbai experienced one or two spells of heat wave in February,” said Hosalikar.

Doctors across the city are seeing patients with recurrence of cough and cold escalating again after witnessing a gradual decline a fortnight ago. Until early February, cases of cold were high due to low temperatures. Now with temperature fluctuation and rise, cases of coughing fits have returned.

“In last three days, I am seeing more patients with cold because the days are very hot and nights are cooler. We are also seeing increase in viral hepatitis. The treatment can only be symptomatic and can take 2-4 weeks to subside,” said general physician Dr Shahid Barmare. Cases of gastroenteritis, loose motion and diarrhoea, he added, have also increased due to rising temperature. According to doctors, food is getting stale faster, and care has to be taken to consume food fresh. “Viral infection due to water is also rising,” Barmare added.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya