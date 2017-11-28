Teenager, uncle beaten in road rage in Nallasopara

A 17-year-old college student and his uncle were on Sunday night allegedly attacked (Representational Image) A 17-year-old college student and his uncle were on Sunday night allegedly attacked (Representational Image)

A 17-year-old college student and his uncle were on Sunday night allegedly attacked and injured by a group of men who refused to let the duo pass them on the road in Nallasopara, while they were returning home on a motorcycle, the police said.

The incident took place in Nallasopara east at 8 pm Sunday when the older man, who runs a shop, was riding home with his nephew after shutting his shop for the day. As they neared their home, their way ahead was blocked by four men walking in the middle of the road.

The police said the biker honked at the pedestrians to let the bike pass, but to no avail. “The men continued to walk in a way that they blocked the road in spite of the biker sounding his horn repeatedly. They ignored the biker’s requests to move aside,” said an officer at Tulinj police station.

An argument finally broke out, during which one of the men allegedly attacked the biker and his nephew with a cutter, while others threw glass bottles at them, the police said. “The accused also beat up the the biker and the boy before fleeing,” said the officer. Both the bike riders suffered injuries to the head, neck and face and were taken to the hospital, where they were discharged after treatment.

They later filed a complaint with the police, which booked the attackers for causing grievous hurt, rioting, forming an unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation. “We have identified one of the men responsible for the attack and are trying to trace the others,” said the officer.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App