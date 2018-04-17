Teen killed in hit-and-run accident on Marine Drive

The incident comes days after 24-year-old Deepali Lahamate, a dentistry student, was knocked down on Marine Drive. (File) The incident comes days after 24-year-old Deepali Lahamate, a dentistry student, was knocked down on Marine Drive. (File)

A 17-year-old college student was killed after she was knocked down by a speeding car on Marine Drive. The police said that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. The incident comes days after 24-year-old Deepali Lahamate, a dentistry student, was knocked down on Marine Drive.

Police said victim Sayali Rajput, a resident of Malad, was crossing the road when a speeding vehicle knocked her down. The vehicle is yet to be identified. An officer from Marine Drive police station said, “The deceased had come to Marine Drive with her friends. As she was crossing the lane at 4 pm on Monday, an unidentified vehicle mowed her down. However, the accused sped away after the accident.” The incident took place near Taraporewala Aquarium, police said.

“She was randomly crossing the lane when she was hit by a speeding car. Her friends couldn’t note down the number of the car,” said a police officer. Deputy Commissioner of police (Zone I) Manoj Sharma confirmed the incident and said, “We have registered the case. We are investigating the case and trying to trace the accused.”

