Technical glitch hits Mumbai Metro services

Commuters on the Mumbai Metro were left stranded for a few hours on Thursday afternoon after its services were disrupted following a technical issue related to overhead equipment.

“Around 12:45 pm, due to technical snag between Andheri and Azad Nagar stations, there was disruption in train services. Our technical team immediately swung into action,” said an MMOPL spokesperson.

While the services resumed quickly between Airport Road and Ghatkopar stations, the remaining stretch had to make do with a single line till it was fixed 2-3 hours later.