Teacher’s reel dream turns real: Film from Thane village school sizzles at Miami fest

Lights, camera, action. The children of Pisavali village in Thane are quite familiar with the phrase, thanks to the initiative of a zilla parishad schoolteacher. His efforts have landed the children in various movies, and the latest was selected for the Miami film festival.

Teacher Ajay Patil, 35, had been interested in theatre from his childhood. “I am from a poor background. It was my mother and theatre that kept me in school and later made me a teacher. So, when I was posted in Pisavali village, I decided to introduce my children to theatre.”

In 2003, the first year, the children had put up a decent performance and soon they started to win accolades. “We won all district- and state-level competitions. We have been working on plays with social messages. I write and direct the play, other teachers help and the students perform,” Patil said.

Students of the primary and middle school have performed across Thane and Mumbai. “I realised that my students wanted to act in movies. But it’s not easy to explain these hard-working students that no one will come to Pisavali, a small village near Dombivli, to select actors,” Patil said.

This was when Patil felt that he should make movies. “I learnt the nuances from my theatre contacts. The first few movies were made with the help of affordable equipment. I paid for most expenses,” he recounted.

While the movies were lauded nationally, Patil’s happiness originated from the fact that his students were becoming confident. “My students used to compete with children from public schools. They all had a renewed wish to make something out of their lives,” he said.

Their fifth movie, about a teacher’s relationship with his students, has been selected at the Miami film festival. “The children in the movie have won awards nationally as well,” he said.

Patil, who continues to go door to door to ensure his students come to school on time despite the situation at their home, has initiated a school parliament as well. “We have elections for which students campaign. We celebrate all festivals and events democratically,” he said.

While Patil is engrossed in this, parents state that their wards’ education is never compromised. “Sir gets a lot of extra-curricular activities done. But the regular education and tests are also a big part of schooling. We don’t have to worry about our children at all,” said Sita Bhoir, a resident of the village and whose two daughters study in the school.

“He takes care of them like his own children,” Amit Bhoir, another parent, said. The children enjoy their time, as for them, everything is an adventure, Patil believes. “He is very calm and never gets angry,” Shanti, a student said.

“Simply forcing someone to follow rules will make them rebellious. I have always tried to make following of rules a fun activity. I have come from a poor background and have managed to make my own life. I want these children to have an even better life,” he said.

