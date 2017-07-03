Teachers learn how to build colleges like IITs

The AICTE aims to promote innovation among students from non-IIT engineering. We want them to innovate and file patents,” said Amit Dutta, director, western region, AICTE. The AICTE aims to promote innovation among students from non-IIT engineering. We want them to innovate and file patents,” said Amit Dutta, director, western region, AICTE.

PRINCIPALS, TRUSTEES and founders of over 100 engineering colleges from Maharashtra and Goa received training on how to encourage students in research and entrepreneurship.

The Western region of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) — which looks after technical colleges in Goa and Maharashtra — held a one-day induction session on Friday in Mumbai for around 100 colleges. The programme was meant to help these colleges develop models for entrepreneurship and research along the lines of the IITs.

“Research and innovation must not be restricted to IITs. All engineering colleges should encourage their students to pursue research and nurture them. The AICTE aims to promote innovation among students from non-IIT engineering. We want them to innovate and file patents,” said Amit Dutta, director, western region, AICTE. He said that the IITs have maintained focus on research and innovation. The faculty members there provide all the support to students in research. “Similar measures should be taken at other technical institutes along the lines of IIT,” said Dutta.

Through the programme, the AICTE instructed colleges to nudge students towards research from the beginning. “As soon as the students join, an exhaustive induction programme should be held to make them understand the importance of research. In the first year, students were misinformed and directionless,” said Dutta.

The programme was conducted by Rajeev Sangal, director of IIT Varanasi, who spoke about how IITs were helping students innovate and create startups.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App