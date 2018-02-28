Mumbai: Teachers boycott answersheet assessment

Thousands of teachers with junior colleges in the state have boycotted assessment of answerbooks of the ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate Board exams. The teachers are demanding the approval of appointments of teachers to private unaided junior colleges, working since 2012.

Last year, too, the teachers had announced a “non-cooperation campaign” and refused to assess answerbooks. “We have been assured many times that our demands will be met but the government is yet to issue any order announcing the approval of temporary teachers. Hence, around 70,000 teachers from across the state have boycotted assessment and moderation work,” said Anil Deshmukh, general secretary of the Mumbai Regional Junior College Teachers’ Organisation (MRJCTO).

The organisation has demanded that the position of teachers appointed on temporary basis in private unaided junior colleges since 2012 be made permanent and their salaries be disbursed.

“I am aware of such a boycott but I am not sure how many papers have been assessed or moderated so far. This happens at assessment centres,” said Subhash Borse, acting secretary of Mumbai division of the state board. Education secretary Nand Kumar and minister Vinod Tawde did not respond to calls and text messages.

