Teacher killed in hit and run case in Thane

A 26-year-old teacher was killed in a hit-and-run case in Thane on Saturday afternoon while she was returning home. The incident took place at 1.30 pm at Cadbury Junction near Korum Mall in Thane when the deceased, Amruta Jadeja, was returning to her house in Balkum. The police said that a speeding tanker hit Jadeja’s scooter from behind and the impact threw her off the scooter.

Locals rushed her to Thane Civil Hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival. The tanker driver drove away without stopping to help Jadeja, the police said. An officer at Rabodi police station said that the police are looking at CCTV footage from the area to locate the tanker responsible for the accident.

