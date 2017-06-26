Tea stall worker killed while trying to solve parking dispute

A 29-year-old man was allegedly killed while attempting to resolve a parking issue between two people in Vashi early on Sunday morning. A 29-year-old man was allegedly killed while attempting to resolve a parking issue between two people in Vashi early on Sunday morning.

A 29-year-old man was allegedly killed while attempting to resolve a parking issue between two people in Vashi early on Sunday morning. The incident took place below the Vashi Plaza bridge around 12.30 am, said police. According to complainant Ashwin Kamble, who is employed as a driver with a cab aggregator service, he had parked his Maruti Wagon R car by the pavement to have tea.

Another driver, Vinod Darekar (23), arrived within minutes and parked his Maruti Ertiga car in such a way that it blocked Kamble’s vehicle, said an official. The duo got into an argument and two men who worked at the tea stall, Salim Khan (29) and Mohsin Momin (27), attempted to pacify them. “The accused was enraged by the interference and threatened the complainant and the tea stall staffers with dire consequences.

The complainant then suggested that they go to another spot to settle their differences instead of fighting in the middle of the road,” said Ashok Landage, senior inspector, Vashi police station. He added that Kamble got into his car and drove ahead, while Khan and Momin got on a scooter and followed him, with Darekar bringing up the rear in his car.

According to the police, as the men neared the Vashi toll plaza, Darekar rammed his car deliberately into the scooter the two men were riding on. Landage added that Darekar and his friend Prakash Junghare (27), who was sitting in the passenger seat, abandoned the car and fled after seeing that Khan and Momin were seriously injured. Kamble rushed the injured bikers to a hospital nearby with the help of other passing motorists. However, Khan was declared dead upon admission after suffering severe injuries, said police. Momin is still under treatment, added an official.

Darekar and Junghare were traced by the police on Sunday after the police found a pamphlet in the Ertiga car bearing the former’s phone number. “We have arrested both men and have collected evidence in the form of CCTV camera footage and witness statements. The accused hit the vehicle of the deceased with the intention to hurt him,” said Landage.

