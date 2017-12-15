Tawde announces probe panel

STATE EDUCATION Minister Vinod Tawde Thursday announced a three-member committee to conduct an inquiry into the onscreen assessment process of the University of Mumbai, which had led to an unprecedented delay in declaration of results this year.

Tawde said in the Assembly in Nagpur that a committee headed by SVR Srinivas, principal secretary Information and Technology, will probe the onscreen process and find out what caused the delay in results of the summer semester exams held in April. Dhiren Patel, director of VJTI and Deepak Pathak, professor, IIT Bombay, will be part of the committee.

The minister assured the Assembly that based on the findings of the committee, strict action will be taken against those responsible for the delay that affected the future of around 4.5 lakh students. The results were delayed by almost three months owing to a decision to switch to onscreen assessment as well as a delay in the appointment of an agency for the assessment. The evaluation process was further delayed by the technical glitches in the onscreen process.

Tawde and the then vice chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh had faced severe flak for the decision to switch to onscreen assessment as the matter was taken up in the monsoon session of the legislative assembly, too. Opposition parties had demanded the resignation of both and thereafter Deshmukh was removed from his position by the chancellor and Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao.

