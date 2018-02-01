‘Tauqeer had fled to Nepal in 2008’

About recruitment, Tauqeer has reportedly said he was the prime recruiter for various IM modules, including those in Azamgargh, Pune and Mumbai. (Representational photo) About recruitment, Tauqeer has reportedly said he was the prime recruiter for various IM modules, including those in Azamgargh, Pune and Mumbai. (Representational photo)

Abdus Qureshi alias Tauqeer, the alleged top-ranking Indian Mujahideen (IM) operative arrested earlier this month by the Delhi Police special cell, has reportedly told interrogators that he slipped out of the country and fled to Nepal in the later half of 2008, after the Mumbai Police Crime Branch launched a manhunt to track him down.

In September 2008, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch had cracked the Indian Mujahideen (IM) module and arrested 21 operatives, claiming that the home-grown terror module was responsible for blasts across the country since 2005.

Based on information from arrested operatives, Mumbai police teams had fanned out in Bihar, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, but Tauqeer managed to slip through the porous Indo-Nepal border and was since hiding there, said a senior official.

Disclosing how the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) split after it was banned in September 2001, Tauqeer has reportedly told interrogators that between 2003 and 2005, the outfit split into two, with one faction headed by Shahid Badar and the other by Safdar Nagori. “While Badar eschewed violence and adopted a more moderate approach, Nagori didn’t mind taking up arms. After the arrest of Nagori in March 2008, Tauqeer and another close aide Tariq Ismail took command. They had numerous meeting with Amir Raza and the Bhatkal brothers — Riyaz and Iqbal — and together formed the Indian Mujahideen,” added an official privy to interrogation details.

About recruitment, Tauqeer has reportedly said he was the prime recruiter for various IM modules, including those in Azamgargh, Pune and Mumbai. “One of the prominent members was Mansoor Peerbhoy, a Pune-based techie arrested for drafting and sending emails before the blasts. During the interrogation, Qureshi claimed that his co-accused Afif Jailani had made arrangements for Peerbhoy’s Dubai visit with IM founders and had also arranged a 96-day visa,” said another official. “Jailani and Tauqeer passed out from the same Navi Mumbai college in 1998. While Tauqeer took the job of recruiting youth, Jailani dealt with the operations. In 2008, Jailani fled along with Bhatkal brothers and is suspected to be in hiding in Pakistan,” added the official.

Sources said the interrogation of Tauqeer is expected to yield leads on sleeper cells and information on whether members have realigned themselves with other outfits including the Islamic State (IS) or the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

