Taunting one’s wife over cooking not cruelty: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court recently granted bail to a man, who was charged with abetment to suicide and for allegedly showing cruelty towards his now deceased wife. While he was accused of taunting her over her not knowing how to speak English or cooking, the court held that these do not amount to cruelty under the law.

It further stated that, prima facie, this disclosed the “hyper sensitivity of a wife”.

“A look at the evidence of the parents of the deceased (name withheld) prime facie shows that they have spoken about matrimonial cruelty rather than legal cruelty, as according to the their averments, taunts to the deceased were to the effect that she did not know how to speak English, how to cook food etc,” said Justice A M Badar.

The trial court, while hearing the matter previously, had alleged that the deceased had been taunted for making ‘kaccha’ chapati. “The trial judge was very well aware of the fact that the incident of commission of suicide was preceded by a trivial

