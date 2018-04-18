Tattoo only lead on woman found dead in Airoli sewer

The Navi Mumbai police is struggling to identifying a woman whose body was found in a sewer in Airoli on April 9. (File Photo) The Navi Mumbai police is struggling to identifying a woman whose body was found in a sewer in Airoli on April 9. (File Photo)

The Navi Mumbai police is struggling to identifying a woman whose body was found in a sewer in Airoli on April 9. A tattoo of a flower on her arm is the only lead, which they are investigating. “At that point, the body had already been in water for at least two to three days, our forensic expert told us,” said an officer of Rabale MIDC police. The decomposed body was found in a sewer carrying industrial waste.

DCP Sudhakar Pathare, under whose jurisdiction the body was found, said they first need to identify the woman. “Since the body was in a bad state, there are no prints or marks of the assailant,” he added. The only marker is a tattoo of a six petal flower with two leaves on her arm, a common design, probably done by a local artist.

“We don’t think any tattoo artists will recognise this woman as the tattoo is very common. We are checking with women who work near the industrial area,” said Pathare. “The woman seemed to be in the age bracket of 25-30. The condition of the body has rendered it very difficult for us to find any conclusive evidence. She had suffered a lot of injuries and was strangulated,” said a senior officer from the crime branch, which is running a parallel probe.

“The biggest hurdle is that the body was probably brought from somewhere outside and dumped here… So, our teams are going around the nearby police stations, looking at missing person cases to identify her,” said an officer.

