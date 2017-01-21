Tata Trusts-World Council on City Data: Initiative to help build data capabilities of cities launched

Ratan Tata and Patricia McCarney, president and CEO, World Council on City Data, at the launch on Friday. Express Ratan Tata and Patricia McCarney, president and CEO, World Council on City Data, at the launch on Friday. Express

The Tata Trusts and the World Council on City Data (WCCD) Friday launched a new initiative termed City Data for India to help build data capabilities of cities across India and facilitate accountable governance.

“Data can play an important role in measuring the performance of a particular city against global peers and formulate policies accordingly to improve quality of life,” said Patricia McCarney, WCCD’s president and chief executive officer, at the launch of City Data for India initiative in Mumbai.

The main purpose of the initiative is to help “participating cities to achieve WCCD ISO 37120 city data certification”. This certification is the first international standard published for globally-comparable city data, providing a comprehensive set of indicators to measure a city’s social, economic and environmental performance in relation to other cities.

So far three cities — Pune in Maharashtra, Surat in Gujarat and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand – have received WCCD ISO 37120 city data certification through the City Data for India initiative.

Once a city is ISO 37120 certified, they are included in WCCD’s Global Cities Registry. The data pertaining to the city is then available on WCCD’s Open City Data Portal and can be accessed by civic bodies, state and central authorities, international bodies and the public.

“Data has always been very important, though it has been often discarded for being coloured or doctored to suit the owner of such data. But now technology has been brought to bear on data collection to ensure that data remains non-discretionary,” said Ratan Tata, the 79-year-old former chairman of the Tata Group.

Tata said for societies to look at their own past history and compare their current situation with it is a “dead means of achievement and a cover-up for what we don’t want to see.”

“In willing to compare ourselves with our peers outside, as a country, is a start of a real initiative to improve ourselves and give citizens a better life and better infrastructure to serve them,” Tata said.

According to the Tata Trusts, the initiative has been developed “to support and enhance the effectiveness and impact of the flagship urban development programs of the government of India – the smart cities mission and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT)”.

Going by the WCCD ISO 37120 data, Pune has one of the highest numbers of new patents registered per 1 lakh people per year at 10.77 compared to other WCCD cities such as Buenos Aires (8.9) and London (3.14). In Jamshedpur, the enrollment of female students at 99.3 per cent is higher than cities such as Bogota and Amsterdam.

The data for Surat indicates it has a relatively high percentage of persons in full-time employment at 57 per cent compared to Taipei (44.8 per cent) and San Diego (40.1 per cent).