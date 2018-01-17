TATA Mumbai Marathon On Jan 21: Over 25 crore rupees raised for 259 NGOs

Speaking to The Indian Express, former Congress MP Priya Dutt, who was the chief guest at the charity function, said: “I think this is a wonderful platform to bring awareness to various causes for charity that people are raising funds Speaking to The Indian Express, former Congress MP Priya Dutt, who was the chief guest at the charity function, said: “I think this is a wonderful platform to bring awareness to various causes for charity that people are raising funds

Written by: Anmol Alphonso

Over 25 crore rupees has been raised by TATA Mumbai Marathon 2018 to support 259 NGOs with funds to be used for various causes such as improving healthcare facilities, educating underprivileged children, providing sanitary napkins for young girls and to create awareness on sexual abuse among children. Among the participants are 11 youngsters aged 11 to 18, who have raised Rs 1.3 crore.

Meera Mehta (18), who has been raising funds since 2012, managed to mobilise Rs 4.1 lakh to build a 250-bed hospital in Dharampur, Gujarat, for her NGO Shirmad Rajchandra Love and Care. “Two years ago, we had raised funds for a science college and today it’s the only science college in that taluka among 280 villages, which gives me an exhilarating feeling that the funds I had collected has helped those students,” Mehta told The Indian Express.

“In order to raise funds, I approached my friend’s parents, relatives and even have gone online as the cause for educating children who are not as fortunate as me, encourages me to give my 100 per cent,” said Kabir Diwanji (13), who raised funds for the second time for ‘Concern India Foundation. He has raised Rs 1.6 lakh this year.

Having heard about the rising number of children who are victims of sexual abuse, Vedant Shah (13) decided to make a difference by spreading awareness on the issue among his peers and raised around Rs 60,000 this year in support of the Help Eradicate Abuse through Learning (HEAL) Foundation.

Speaking to The Indian Express, former Congress MP Priya Dutt, who was the chief guest at the charity function, said: “I think this is a wonderful platform to bring awareness to various causes for charity that people are raising funds, and it’s wonderful to see youngsters doing it, which makes you realise how conscious they are about society and gives us a lot of hope for the future.”

