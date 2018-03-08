Tata Memorial Hospital study finds better combination for cervical cancer cure

A large scale randomised control trial by Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) to compare two existing treatment methods for cervical cancer found that chemotherapy combined with radiotherapy had better results and lower failure rate than a combination of chemotherapy and surgery. The research was published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology in February. “Following our research, several institutes in Asia, Europe and South America have changed from combination of surgery plus chemo to radiation with chemo to treat advanced cervical cancer cases,” said lead author Dr Sudeep Gupta, head of medical oncology at TMH.

The study, between September 2003 and February 2015, enrolled 635 women. Of them, 316 were given chemotherapy plus surgery while 317 were administered chemotherapy plus radiation. The trial found that the latter had seven per cent more success than the former in treating cancer. Currently, different countries opt for different treatment options in absence of concrete understanding of results. For instance, North America prefers chemotherapy and radiation to treat cervical cancer while Europe relies on both methods.

Tata hospital started the trial in 2003 simultaneously with European Organisation for Research and Treatment in Cancer (EORTC) that is researching on similar lines. The EORTC results are expected by 2019. Another study from TMH, published in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) last month, researches on advanced form of cervical cancer through 850 women in a clinical trial. It found that the group treated by combination of chemotherapy and radiation showed better results that those undergoing radiation alone.

