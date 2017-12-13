Tata hospital’s web treatment portal reaches out to 17,000 cancer patients

The Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), in a bid to provide consultation to cancer patients through an online portal, has reached out to 17,000 patients across India through a network of 108 cancer hospitals. A study presented at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium last week showed that the online programme, Navya, has been helpful for resource-strained patients by providing evidence-based expertise on the treatment plan.

The online facility allows patients to upload medical documents, consult experts from hospitals empanelled with the National Cancer Grid, and get an opinion within 24 hours. “In India and low and middle income countries, patients are challenged to receive evidence-based therapies within available resources,” said Dr Rajendra Badwe, director, TMC.

Dr Ben Anderson, vice chair of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Breast Panel and senior author of Navya study said, “Tailoring treatment plans to patient constraints is critical and Navya’s online expert opinion service does that in a scalable manner.”

