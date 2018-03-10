An injured person at the hospital. Amit Chakravarty An injured person at the hospital. Amit Chakravarty

Nakhched Singh (62), a security guard of Prachi Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, was at the main gate when the explosion took place. A metal piece hit his head and he fell down because of the impact. Singh was taken to Thunga Hospital in Tarapur along with Mukesh Rawat (24), Sunil Yadav (21), Arwind Vishwakarma (20) and Kandubhai Ahir (55). Both Singh and Kandubhai are critical.

“He will require a craniotomy procedure,” said a doctor. By Friday afternoon, Singh was shifted to another facility on Mira Road. “But the hospital is demanding Rs 1 lakh for his surgery. We do not have that much money,” his son-in-law Rana Singh said. Singh’s daughter Reena said when the blast occurred, everyone fled: “Help came to my father very late.” Sunil, a native of Uttar Pradesh, said he was at Aarti Drugs when the explosion happened at 11.10 pm on the first floor of Novaphene Specialties Pvt Ltd, a chemical factory in MIDC area in Tarapur.

“Immediately after the blast, there was smoke and darkness everywhere. There were eight labourers with me, we all ran out,” Sunil said. He suffered a head injury as the walls around him exploded and machine parts flew all over.

In Vikas Hospital, where eight workers are admitted, Ahmed Nawaz (18) rests with multiple cuts on the face and limbs. “We were sipping tea in Aarti Drugs when the entire building shook. Those who ran out managed to survive,” he said. Sunil Kumar is admitted with a head injury. “It was like an earthquake. Everything vibrated violently,” he said.

