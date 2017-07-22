Swine flu: Three deaths in 48 hours

Representational Image Representational Image

At least three swine flu deaths have been reported in Thane and Mumbai in the past 48 hours, taking the toll to 327 across the state this year. According to a state epidemiologist, two deaths were reported on Thursday and one on Friday. This year, most cases have been recorded in Pune, where H1N1-affected people have crossed the 500 mark and the death toll has reached 70.

In Mumbai, 22 deaths have been reported this year and 500 people have been affected. “The maximum spike has been seen in Mumbai and Thane among the recent cases,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, a state epidemiologist.

According to Awate, the cases escalate in the coastal areas, especially in the Konkan region where humid weather has provided a conducive environment for the virus to grow. Sources said the state government is vaccinating those in the high risk category — mainly pregnant women, health care workers and those suffering from hypertension and

diabetes.

