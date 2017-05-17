Swine flu claims another life, toll 196 in Maharashtra so far

The city witnessed its second casualty of swine flu this season, with the death of 72-year-old Kurla resident on May 12. On April 18, an infant had succumbed to the infectious disease becoming the first victim this year. Confirming the death, Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation said that the cases are much lower than other districts in state. Across Maharashtra, 196 deaths have been reported so far this year.

