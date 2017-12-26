Lodged in jail for over a year, father of main accused dies of ‘cardiac arrest’

Swapnil Sonawane was murdered on July 19, 2016 in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. Express Archive Swapnil Sonawane was murdered on July 19, 2016 in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. Express Archive

ONE OF the main accused in the murder case of 15-year-old Dalit boy Swapnil Sonawane died in custody in Taloja central jail on December 22. The 51-year-old had been arrested in July 2016 on charges including murder and under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He was the father of the 16-year-old girl — also booked in the case by the Nerul police as a child in conflict with law — who Swapnil was in a relationship with.

According to the chargesheet, on the suspicion Swapnil was in a relationship with the 16-year-old girl, her elder brother had summoned him to their house on July 19. The chargesheet says the girl’s father had allegedly made casteist remarks against Swapnil and his parents accompanying him. The boy’s parents claimed Swapnil was first asked to apologise to the girl and her father; and then assaulted, leading to his death.

A day before he was allegedly murdered, Swapnil had also been threatened and assaulted by the 16-year-old girl’s elder brother. He was then taken to the Nerul police station, where his mother was also summoned. She was allegedly told by the police they could face a Sairat-like situation, referring to a Marathi film on an inter-caste relationship which leads to the couple being killed by the girl’s family. Two police officials were suspended for dereliction of duty and subsequently reinstated.

According to a doctor from JJ Hospital, the 51-year-old was first brought from Taloja jail to the hospital on December 19 at 4.45 pm with complaints of cough, fever, upper respiratory tract infection and a history of loss of appetite. “We gave him antibiotics and asked jail authorities to conduct an X-ray and blood test. But he was not brought for a follow-up. We do not know if prescribed tests were carried out,” said a doctor at JJ Hospital.

On December 22, the accused was brought dead to the hospital. “We suspect a cardiac arrest,” the doctor said.

Taloja jail superintendent Sadanand Gaikwad said the accused had been unwell and the authorities were awaiting the post-mortem report on the exact cause of death.

“His sons who are also in custody were taking care of him. A judicial inquiry is under way. We also informed the State Human Rights Commission within 24 hours of his death,” Gaikwad said. JJ hospital authorities said that since Taloja jail was far away, often prisoners were brought after the out patient department timings got over and most doctors were not available.

“We have made several requests to make Vashi MGM hospital the first point of contact,” the medical officer said.

Gaikwad, too, said Vashi MGM hospital neither provides primary treatment nor hospital admission to prisoners. “If we take a prisoner there, they refer him or her to JJ hospital. Due to non-availability of guards to accompany prisoners, it becomes difficult to take them for a follow-up to JJ hospital. We have to write to the police headquarters and inform them. The process takes time,” he said.

The alleged murder of Swapnil had taken place on July 19 in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. Apart from the 51-year-old,

the police had arrested nine others, including his two sons and wife. His daughter, a minor at the time of the offence, was also apprehended and sent to an observation home in Bhiwadi.

She was subsequently granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board. Her paternal uncle had taken her custody since all her immediate family members were in jail. Recently, the Bombay High Court granted bail to the girl’s mother observing that the “vital blow” that killed Swapnil could not be attributed to her. A special court in Thane is

currently hearing the case at the stage of examination of witnesses.

