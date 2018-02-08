Swapnil Sonavane murder: 15-year-old’s parents say police protection missing, fear attack

The parents of Swapnil Sonavane, a 15-year-old Dalit boy who was killed in 2016 allegedly over an inter-caste relationship, claimed that their police protection has been taken away even as the family continues to get threats. Although the police have said the security provided to the family remains unchanged, the family has alleged that the guard has been gone since February 1. On July 19, 2016, Swapnil and his parents were summoned by the family of a 16-year-old girl, with whom he was in a relationship. Near the girl’s house in Nerul, the elder brother and father of the girl allegedly assaulted Swapnil causing his death.

Hours before the death, the boy’s family had approached Nerul police with a complaint against the girl’s brother for assaulting Swapnil a day before. Instead of taking the complaint, two policemen allegedly told the family to avoid a “Sairat-like” incident, referring to a film. As Swapnil’s parents were the prime witnesses in the murder case, his father was granted round-the-clock police protection. “We had asked for police protection for my wife and daughter as well in front of the court. However, since February, the number of guards started to dwindle,” Swapnil’s father Shahaji Sonavane said.

According to him, while earlier the guards came from Nerul police station, later, they were from the headquarters. “These guards used to come home and say that they were supposed to remain positioned around our homes. They were not accompanying me anywhere,” he said. “I am planning to go to the higher authorities but what will happen if I am attacked on my way there?” he asked. The trial in the murder case is ongoing, with the first witness statements to be recorded on February 14. Sonavane’s lawyer Amit Katarnavare was attacked by unidentified persons in September and November 2017. “With attacks on my lawyer, I have seen that the police are going to do nothing if something happens to me. And I will be targeted before February 14,” Sonavane said.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police S Pathare and senior inspector of Nerul police station Ashok Rajput said the Sonavane’s protection had not been removed. “Instead of Nerul police station, the guards first report to the headquarters and then come to Nerul. The security arrangement is the same as before,” Rajput said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App