Swachh bharat ranking: Mumbai’s position drops to 29 from 10, BMC blames people

Claiming that extensive measures undertaken by the solid waste management department were not complemented by people’s active participation in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has blamed Mumbai’s poor ranking on the clean cities matrix on its residents.

The BMC, which not long ago made a proud declaration of having made the city free of open defecation, dropped to the 29th position in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan survey this year from the 10th position last year.

The BMC attributed the low rank to poor feedback submitted by residents, one of the three criteria in the evaluation process taken up by a third party agency, Quality Council of India, which works under the urban development department.

The survey has three parameters, including citizen’s feedback, surprise visits by officials and checking of spots by examining evidence and civic officials said they had scored less points due to poor response from people.

“Greater Mumbai secured 299 out of 600 in citizen feedback, which is substantially low when compared to the top 10 cities. We failed to get a good response from the citizens, which is why our total marks suffered,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of the solid waste management (SWM) department.

Only around 5,000 people cast their votes from the city.

The SWM department officials also spoke about a good response from people who constructed toilets. “We failed to get a good response from people in the scheme of constructing household toilets. Till date, we have only received around 15,000 applications, of which 9,000 have been approved and only around 2,000 toilets have been constructed. The poor response is also due to logistical issues of setting up toilets in a hutment located in a slum in Mumbai as there is no connectivity with the sewerage network,” said an official. He added that the BMC also needs to take on a more aggressive approach towards making segregation of garbage compulsory.

After being ranked 147 in the survey carried out on 476 cities in 2014, the BMC had improved it’s performance and ranked 10th out of 73 cities in 2016. After being ranked as the best performer among mega cities, the BMC had implemented a slew of measures, including employing more than 700 clean-up marshals, starting door-to-door collection of garbage, increasing the number of segregation centres and removing all open dumps in the city among other measures.

The BMC had even declared the city open defecation-free in December last year. The civic body took up a campaign to identify locations in the city that are prone to open defecation and took up measures to prevent people from defecating in the open, like construction of toilet seats at various locations. The BMC had also roped in actor Salman Khan to promote awareness on making the city free of open defecation and organised events to spread the message.

The city was awarded 1,535 points, one point more than what it was given in the survey last year. Other cities in Maharashtra fared better than Mumbai, including Navi Mumbai that was ranked eighth while Pune was ranked 13th. According to the survey, Indore has been labelled as the cleanest city in the country.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now