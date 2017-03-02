Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana: Maharashtra’s premier farmer body set for another split

One of the most organised and vocal outfits espousing the cause of Maharashtra’s farmers may be heading for a split due to differences between Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetti and his one time close confidant and present minister of state for agriculture in Maharashtra, Sadabhau Khot.

Watch What Else is Making News



The two who had left Sharad Joshi’s Swabhimani Sanghatana in 2004 to form the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana have developed differences over Khot’s decision to make his son contest a Zilla Parishad elections. Khot had made his son contest the Zilla Parishad elections in Bagni on a Rayat Vikas Aghadi ticket.

This was not taken too kindly by party president, Raju Shetti who claimed that such a move was akin to promoting dynasty. Shetti had subsequently refrained from campaigning for Khot’s son who lost the elections.

During the period, Khot shared the dais with BJP leaders leading to speculation that he may chart his own course. Khot also claimed that there was nothing wrong in his son contesting elections.

“At one point we are seeking the entry of new blood into the party and at the other we are opposing those who want to do so. My son has been an activist and has had cases slapped against him for protesting for farmers. His is a natural progression into electoral politics. How can anyone claim that I am promoting dynastic politics,” Khot said.

He also said that as of now he had no plans of quitting the party and he was waiting for an opportunity to have discussions with Raju Shetti to sort out the issues.

There are indications that the party may be heading for difficult times, even as the executive committee of the party is set to meet next week.

The Shetkari Sanghatana was founded by Sharad Joshi in 1979 in an attempt to secure higher remunerative prices for farmers. The organisation subsequently splintered after leaders like Raju Shetti and Raghunath Patil quit to start their offshoots of the party.

Shetti in 2004 had started the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana with the Swabhimani Paksha being floated as its political army. Khot, a close confidant of Shetti, was instrumental in the growth of the party which had become the most dominant of the splintered groups.

The duo had successfully taken on political parties especially the NCP in Western Maharashtra with Shetti managing to win a Lok Sabha election in 2009. The party subsequently decided to align itself with the BJP in the 2014 elections after which Sadabhau Khot was made a minister in the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet.

After his elevation, the tension between the two former friends has been on the rise.