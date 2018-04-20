Swabhimani Shetkari members protest against CM Fadnavis in Parbhani

Fadnavis was in Parbhani to attend a public function. (File) Fadnavis was in Parbhani to attend a public function. (File)

Members of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghthana raised black flags and protested against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during his visit to Parbhani on Thursday. Two women members of the organisation also tried to disrupt Fadnavis while he was addressing a public meeting.

Fadnavis was in Parbhani to attend a public function when members of the Sanghthana, led by district president Manikrao Kadam, protested against him by waving black flags and tried to throw black colour on his entourage. The Sanghthana has warned that they will intensify their protests.

