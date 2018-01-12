Swabhiman Sanghatana members storm cafe, ‘threaten staff’ for serving hookah

Members of Nitesh Rane’s Swabhiman Sanghatana barged into a cafe on Yari Road in Andheri West Wednesday night and allegedly abused and threatened the staff for serving hookahs to patrons. They demanded that the establishment stop serving hookahs in light of the fire at a Kamala Mills pub last month that originated from flying embers from a hookah, leading to the death of 14 people.

A group of 10-15 men forcibly entered the premises of Sirocco at 10.30 pm Wednesday, overturned tables and threatened cafe owner Kaushal Shah and staff members, said the police.

The men allegedly waved flags, shouted slogans and warned the management against serving hookah. “The accused are against hotels in Mumbai serving hookah, which they feel led to the fire in Kamala Mills,” said an officer at the Versova police station.

The police arrested eight men Thursday and booked them with committing trespass, criminal intimidation, rioting, causing damage, and being part of a criminal conspiracy and an unlawful assembly under the Indian Penal Code.

Shah, who runs Sirocco, had registered a case against members of the outfit at Juhu police station last year, claiming that they had attempted to extort money from him.

The official added that the accused had also been pressuring Shah into retracting his criminal complaint and had complained to the police earlier this week about Sirocco serving hookah to customers.

