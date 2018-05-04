Survey by TeamLease Services: Mumbai has potential for 90,000 new jobs in sales

The report says the country is currently facing a massive job shortfall — of the 17 million people who enter the workforce every year, only 5.5 million get jobs. (Picture used for representational purpose) The report says the country is currently facing a massive job shortfall — of the 17 million people who enter the workforce every year, only 5.5 million get jobs. (Picture used for representational purpose)

THE CITY holds the potential of adding 90,000 new jobs in the sales sector in the next three years, says a survey report published by TeamLease Services, a human resources consultancy firm. The report says the country is currently facing a massive job shortfall — of the 17 million people who enter the workforce every year, only 5.5 million get jobs. To bridge the gap, the researchers have suggested an increase in the sales segment. It is especially relevant to Mumbai that employs 22 per cent of the overall sales profiles in the country.

“The implementation of the Goods and Services Tax created predictability and removed dissidence among states. Our report finds that it can lead to a 12 per cent increase in additional sales jobs,” said Rituparna Chakraborty, the co-founder and executive vice-president of TeamLease Services. “Factors such as increase in FDI potential and the proliferation of a cashless environment are also instrumental in this potential increase,” she said.

The report has suggested 10 policy reforms that could increase the number of jobs in the sales sector by 10 million across the country in the next three years.

