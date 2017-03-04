Surgery over, MP cop may be discharged by Sunday: Docs

Daulataram Jogawat is expected to lose at least 80 kg by the next 18 months without having to maintain a special diet. Daulataram Jogawat is expected to lose at least 80 kg by the next 18 months without having to maintain a special diet.

Madhya Pradesh police inspector Daulataram Jogawat, who underwent a weight reduction surgery in the city on Thursday, is likely to be discharged by Sunday, Saifee Hospital officials said.

The team of Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, bariatric surgeon and chairman of the Institute of Minimal Access Surgical Sciences & Research Centre at Saifee Hospital, performed the one-and-half-hour surgery.

Doctors said a laparoscopic banded gastric bypass was conducted on Jogawat, where the size of the stomach is reduced through surgical stapling. He has now been shifted to the post-op ward of the hospital, where he is recovering and also moving around, officials said.

According to doctors, initial tests found that Jogawat had no hormonal or genetic link to his obesity and was hence recommended to undergo a bariatric surgery. According to Dr Lakdawala, Jogawat can lose around 80 odd kg over the year. The uncontrolled diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnoea and lymphedema might disappear in the next few months. “He (Jogawat) should be discharged from Saifee Hospital in the next couple of days,” Lakdawala said.

Officials said Jogawat was accompanied to Mumbai with his son. There is still no clarity on when he can rejoin duty.