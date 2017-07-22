Support for RJ Malishka Mendonsa

On Friday, RJ Raunak and others from Red FM radio station released a song slamming the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its action against their colleague Malishka Mendonsa. A team of activists from the cinema and television wing of the Congress party also released a song in support of Mendonsa. Some politicians took to Twitter to show their support for the RJ.

Slamming the BMC for issuing a notice to Mendonsa, Congress MLA Nitesh Rane tweeted in Marathi saying Malishka is his sister. Activist Godrfrey Pimenta’s organisation, Watchdog Foundation, will stage a protest march on Saturday in support of Mendonsa. Hundreds of activists are expected to take part in the march from Churchgate to BMC head office, wearing masks with Mendonsa’s picture.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App