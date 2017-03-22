Sunni Graveyard: Ashish Shelar files intervention application to BMC

Ashish Shelar, the MLA from Bandra West, has filed an intervention application in a matter seeking directions from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to allot land for a Sunni Muslim graveyard in Khar West. In the application, Shelar has claimed that he has been fighting for the creation of a graveyard in the area since 2013 and should be allowed to intervene.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation proposed a site next to the Sea Link at Nargis Dutt Nagar for the graveyard. The court has asked the BMC to give an undertaking that the land near sea link will be allotted for a graveyard, while saying Shelar should have followed with the state. The bench also said if the application was found frivolous, it would impose heavy costs on the applicant.

It also pointed out to the obligation of the state to provide burial grounds for all communities. The BMC in its affidavit had said that as per the calculations carried out by the civic body, the Muslim burial ground in Bandra West was sufficient for the opulation. “The BMC cannot be compelled to make reservations for one or particular sect of a particular community and by its policy, we will provide burial grounds as per requirements of the health officer,” the affidavit said.

The high court has continued the temporary freeze on a plot at Bandra Reclamation after the BMC failed to inform how much of it would be reserved in its draft development plan for a Muslim graveyard.

