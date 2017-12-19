Sunburn Music Festival: Bombay HC asks govt for affidavit on steps to prevent alcohol consumption by minors

A bench of Justices Shantanu Kemkar and Rajesh Ketkar also directed the government to take an undertaking from the organisers stating they will pay all pending entertainment and related taxes from last year’s festival, as well as taxes for this year’s event. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/File) A bench of Justices Shantanu Kemkar and Rajesh Ketkar also directed the government to take an undertaking from the organisers stating they will pay all pending entertainment and related taxes from last year’s festival, as well as taxes for this year’s event. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/File)

The Bombay High Court Monday asked the Maharashtra government to file an affidavit specifying steps it will take to supervise the Sunburn Music Festival in Pune to prevent consumption of alcohol by minors during the event.

A bench of Justices Shantanu Kemkar and Rajesh Ketkar also directed the government to take an undertaking from the organisers stating they will pay all pending entertainment and related taxes from last year’s festival, as well as taxes for this year’s event. The bench was hearing a petition filed by one Ratan Luth, a resident of Pune, seeking a direction that the organisers are not granted a liquor licence. According to the petition, the festival will take place from December 28 to January 1, and around three lakh people are expected to attend. Since many of those attending the festival will be minors, the organisers should be restrained from serving liquor, the petition states.

However, the organisers said they had already sold many tickets and booked international artistes for the event. They added they would ensure no laws are broken during the event. The state’s counsel, Abhinandan Vagyani, told the court that the organisers had agreed to have a segregated and colour-coded entry, based on age groups.

“Those below 20 years will be given green bands, those above 21 but under 25 will have yellow bands, and guests who are above 25 will have red bands to identify them. Also, the liquor counter will be at a distance from the stage and the main ground so that our police officials deployed at the spot can keep a check,” he said. The bench directed the state to put all the submissions in the affidavit. It also said the police must ensure there is enough staff to maintain law and order elsewhere in the city as well, during the event.

“The timing of the event is such that you’ll have to not just keep a watch on the event, but also across the city. Ensure that your entire staff does not happily go to the event,” said the court. The state has been directed to file the affidavit by Wednesday, December 20.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App