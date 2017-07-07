Summoned to Delhi by CBI, Hasan Ali sent back after health deteriorates

PUNE-based businessman Hasan Ali Khan (63) was on Monday called to Delhi for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation, but was sent back after his health deteriorated and he had to be hospitalised for dialysis. The CBI is currently investigating a case registered against Khan and some government officials, based on a complaint received from Income Tax authorities. According to a PTI report in March this year, along with the case by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate had also filed a Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), which is an ED equivalent of the FIR.

The ECIR had named Khan and some unidentified tax officials. Both these cases reportedly pertain to alleged under-assessment of Khan’s income and tax liability. On June 16 and 17, Khan was questioned in Pune by a team from CBI Delhi. The questioning on June 16 had to be interrupted for his dialysis and was continued later. The CBI team had summoned him again on Monday for further questioning in Delhi.

According to sources, when Khan and his lawyer reached the gate of the CBI office in Delhi on Monday, the agency staff saw that he was in a very bad condition. The CBI officials looking into the case were then called to the gate, and they decided to send Khan back. Khan was admitted to a hospital in Delhi for dialysis and he remained hospitalised till Wednesday morning. Later, the CBI officials decided to postpone questioning, said sources. Khan’s lawyer Prashant Patil said, “… Hasan Ali Khan’s health is quite critical and he can’t take this harassment any more.

The CBI is still investigating the allegations, which have been thoroughly investigated by the ED for the past seven years. The ED has not been able to prove any prima facie case till date. Now, after putting an innocent man behind bars for four-and-a-half years, the CBI wants to re-investigate the same allegations… who is accountable for his loss of health and dignity? Somebody has to be made accountable for all this.” “Both his kidneys have failed and he is on continuity dialysis. He is also suffering from heart enlargement, blood clots in right retina and various other ailments,” added Patil.

