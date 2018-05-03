Summer vacation starts, Bhiwandi shopping festival in sports complex irks parents

The Bhiwandi shopping festival at the Parshuram Taware Sports Complex started from April 27. (Express Photo) The Bhiwandi shopping festival at the Parshuram Taware Sports Complex started from April 27. (Express Photo)

The summer vacations have started and residents of Bhiwandi are taking the playtime of their children seriously. A shopping fest organised in a complex meant to hold a cricket camp for children has angered parents and social groups and local corporators have filed a complaint against it. While the fest in the satellite town was sealed on Wednesday, its last day, organisers cried foul claiming they had paid rent to the Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation for the event.

Bhiwandi shopping festival was being held at the Parshuram Taware Sports Complex from April 27. “The sports complex was built specifically for cricket practice. Instead of arranging for training of sports activities, the ground was given away for the festival. We want to know who decided that the sports complex was fit for such use?” asked Yasmin Shehnaz, a local resident. On April 27, local corporator Wasim Ansari submitted a written complaint against the fest to Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation. “The ground is meant for youngsters to practice sports. The corporation is just trying to reap profits and neglecting public welfare. The ground was given away at an extremely cheap price to the organiser. What was the benefit of the local people who pay taxes for its upkeep?” he asked.

Shehzad Khan, a local resident, said: “It is the beginning of summer vacations. Children are free from their studies and exams. It is the time when they can actually focus on sports. The ground should have been empty now. Fests can be organised later as well.” But the fest organiser, 22-year-old Mujtaba Patel, believes that the ground would have been empty had he not put up the stalls.

“I have grown up in this city. Even on days when there is nothing going on at the ground, hardly 100 children play. I wanted to organise something different for the city, hoping that people would like it. I had followed all rules and even paid the remuneration sought. I don’t understand why people are protesting. My stall-owners were threatened,” he said. While Patel claimed he was being targeted because he was new in the field, residents said they don’t have any issue with the organisers. “Anyone could have organised it and we would still have been against it. If it is a sports complex, it should be used as one. By the time the ground is refurbished and cleaned, either the schools will reopen or the rains will start. When are our children expected to play?” Khan asked.

Municipal Commissioner Manohar Hire said: “We did receive a complaint and conducted an inquiry. I am conducting an inquiry as to how the ground was given away at this time. We have also asked the organisers to pay fines as the number of stalls were more than what had been agreed to. If there are any damages to the ground, we shall ask the organisers to pay for refurbishing it.”

