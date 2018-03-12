Summer semester exams from April 3, first test for Mumbai Univ after result debacle

While some measures were implemented in November, their efficacy has not been proven. For the winter semester exams, so far, 267 out of 402 results have been declared — of these 199 were declared within 45 days of the exam. While some measures were implemented in November, their efficacy has not been proven. For the winter semester exams, so far, 267 out of 402 results have been declared — of these 199 were declared within 45 days of the exam.

THE SUMMER semester exams of the University of Mumbai will kick off on April 3 alongside examinations to be held by colleges. Following last year’s debacle in the results that affected the future of lakhs of students and led to the ouster of vice-chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh, the university is under tremendous pressure to release the results on time this year.

Come April, the university will conduct over 465 exams across all streams — Humanities, Commerce, Science and Technology and other interdisciplinary studies. A total of 64 exams will be conducted by colleges in parallel.

“There is pressure, but we are confident that changes made in the assessment process have weeded out all the glitches we experienced last year,” said Vinod Malale, official spokesperson of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation. One of the major problems last year was that evaluators were not tagged properly to the right answersheets, leading to confusion as well as delay. However, since the winter semester, the board of examination has created a masterlist of teachers with their respective subjects.

“In a bid to further accelerate the assessment process, we have done away with the ‘basket system’ wherein an evaluator could not move on to a new answersheet unless all those assigned to him/ her were evaluated, including the ones that could not be loaded,” said Malale, who claimed that scanning of answersheets were no more a problem.

While some measures were implemented in November, their efficacy has not been proven. For the winter semester exams, so far, 267 out of 402 results have been declared — of these 199 were declared within 45 days of the exam.

