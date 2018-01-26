On suicide watch this R-Day: 33 individuals with specific demands

The figure spikes on Republic Day and Independence Day every year, say police officials. Representative Image The figure spikes on Republic Day and Independence Day every year, say police officials. Representative Image

On Friday, even as the might of the city police will be put on display at the 67th Republic Day parade at Shivaji Park, some members of the force will carry out an annual exercise of looking for individuals who plan to commit suicide on the national holiday.

As many as 33 people have threatened to attempt suicide at seven landmarks in south Mumbai, including the residences of the state’s governor and the chief minister and Mantralaya, the Maharashtra government’s seat of power. Twenty people have also threatened to sit on hungerstrike on Friday, most of them outside Mantralaya.

Information gathered by the police in the run-up to Republic Day indicates that eight of these people have not indicated the venue where they intend to attempt suicide.

The daily average figure for those who do actually attempt suicide in Mumbai, by ingesting poison or burning, averages single digits or zero. The figure spikes on Republic Day and Independence Day every year, say police officials. And it is Mantralaya that witnesses the most attempts. Earlier this week, 84-year-old Dhule farmer Dharma Patil attempted suicide at Mantralaya by drinking rat poison, protesting poor compensation paid to him by the state after acquiring 5 acres of his farmland to build a thermal power plant.

“People choose Republic Day and Independence Day because they feel their actions will get the most attention on those days. This year, the figures are lower than the last Republic Day,” said a senior IPS officer. Among those who have chosen Mantralaya as the venue is a Thane- based woman and her daughter who have alleged that the Thane Municipal Corporation and a private developer illegally took over the chawl they stayed in, and demanded a CBI probe. They have threatened to set themselves on fire.

Among the 14 persons who have specified their location as Mantralaya is a man demanding action against government officials allegedly pressurising him to withdraw a police complaint he filed after the Bhima Koregaon unrest. He is joined by a serving corporator from Solapur who has alleged that the police have not properly investigated the deaths of her husband and son who were gunned down.

According to information compiled by the Mumbai Police, a debt-ridden man from Parbhani district, frustrated at receiving no monetary assistance from the CM’s Relief Fund, has threatened to burn himself outside Varsha, the chief minister’s residence.

Another group includes a trio of farmers from Parbhani district whose crop of soyabean was completely destroyed.

At Raj Bhavan, according to the police, a man from Solapur intends to attempt suicide as he is upset over a delay in reservation for Muslims. Death by burning, the police’s report shows, is the method preferred by most of those who have threatened suicide, while a handful have said they intend to consume poison. The exception is a visually impaired man from Jalna district who has only communicated his desire to commit suicide if he he is not granted an audience with the CM to explain his situation.

Of the total figure, the police have information of two who have specified locations outside Mumbai, and eight who are yet to do so. Officers at the Marine Drive police station, however, are confident of successfully persuading all individuals sent their way to abandon their suicide plan. “We speak to everyone personally and counsel them and help resolve their grievances. Everyone we have spoken to has promised to cancel their suicide attempts for Republic Day,” said an official.

