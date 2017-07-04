Suicide at Bandra-Worli Sealink: Body of man found at Bandra Reclamation

A bridge in Mumbai, India connecting the suburb of Bandra with South Mumbai (as viewed from the Bandra end) A bridge in Mumbai, India connecting the suburb of Bandra with South Mumbai (as viewed from the Bandra end)

A day after a 24-year-old man allegedly jumped off the Bandra-Worli Sealink, his body was found at Bandra Reclamation. At 9 am on Monday, local residents noticed the body of a man wedged in the rocks at Bandstand and immediately informed the police. A team of fire brigade fished out the body from the water and took it to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, where it was identified as that of Khar resident Pavan Kohli, who had gone missing from his home since Sunday.

“After the body was identified, we handed it over to the family of the deceased,” said Pandit Thackeray, senior inspector, Bandra police station. The police said Kohli (24) lived in Pali Hill area and worked in his father’s business establishment. At 2 am Sunday, Kolhi allegedly left home without informing anyone. His father later lodged a missing person’s complaint at the Khar police station.

According to the police, Kohli took a taxi to Worli and asked the driver to stop at the south end of the Bandra-Worli Sealink. “He told the driver that he was feeling sick and got out of the taxi to vomit. However, he jumped off the bridge,” said an officer at the Khar police station. The police said the taxi driver, Abdul Hafeez, had called the police immediately after the incident.

The police have recorded the statement of the taxi driver, who claims to have witnessed the suicide. However, no suicide note has been found yet. R D Jadhav, senior inspector, Khar police station, said the motive for the alleged suicide was unclear. The police have registered a case of accidental death.

The sealink saw a spate of suicides in 2014, when four people jumped off in a span of five days in the first week of September. In most cases, the deceased were passengers in taxis who pleaded with drivers to stop on the bridge claiming to be sick, and then jumped off. Stopping on the 5.6-km Bandra-Worli Sealink is prohibited.

In 2015, after two more persons committed suicide, 80 high-definition CCTV cameras were installed on the sealink, which helped guards spot a man attempting suicide in October 2016. He was eventually talked out of committing suicide.

