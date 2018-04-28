Suhas Raghunath Pednekar appointed as Mumbai University Vice-chancellor

Suhas Pednekar’s appointment on Friday comes six months after Sanjay Deshmukh was removed from the post. Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar. Suhas Pednekar’s appointment on Friday comes six months after Sanjay Deshmukh was removed from the post. Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar.

Dr. Suhas Raghunath Pednekar, principal of Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College, has taken over as the new Vice Chancellor of the University of Mumbai. The announcement was made by the Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of the university Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Friday.

Pednekar’s appointment comes six months after Sanjay Deshmukh was removed from the post over the unprecedented delay in declaration of results. Deshmukh was sacked on October 24, 2017 after the results of lakhs of students were delayed owing to a “hasty and unplanned” switch to onscreen assessment system from manual assessment. Devanand Shinde, Vice-Chancellor of Shivaji University, Kolhapur, was holding the additional charge of the post since then. The new V-C is likely to take charge on Saturday morning, relieving Shinde from his additional responsibilities.

“This is the time for me to understand my responsibilities,” said Pednekar.

Pednekar, 60, is an expert in Organic chemistry and has served as the principal of Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College for almost a decade, said sources in the university. Pednekar was selected for the post from a pool of five candidates shortlisted by the Search Committee, headed by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan. Others shortlisted were: Pramod Yeole, pro-Vice Chancellor of Nagpur University, Anil Karnik, chairperson and managing director of Garware Institute of Career Education & Development (GICED), Vilas Sapkal, head of Chemical Technology department, Amravati University, and Pravin Kondekar, a professor from Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Jabalpur.

Recognised as the “Best Teacher” by the state government in 2012, he has guided 15 PhD scholars and 10 postgraduate students in his academic career.

Pednekar, who is a professor of Chemistry, also has a patent to his credit. He has published 43 research papers in peer-reviewed national and international journals. It was under the leadership of Pednekar that the college was granted autonomy and also declared a “star college” by the central Department of Biotechnology.

“Streamlining the examination and evaluation system will be a priority so that exams are held on time and subsequently results are declared on time,” said Pednekar. He also said there was a need for proper integration of human resources with technology.

Meanwhile, the sources said that the new V-C did not have any experience with administrative functionalities of the university and would need time to understand his responsibilities.

“Pednekar has not served on any of the administrative bodies of the university — neither in the management council nor the board of studies or syllabus committee. Running a university is different from running a college, which already has a stature. How he fares in his new role will be seen,” said a senior university official.

“A professor has been appointed as V-C, which means an academic is at the helm of the administration. This is a good thing but challenges are plenty, right from the exam mess to the financial crisis. It will not be easy for the V-C to deal with these issues,” said AD Sawant, former pro V-C of the university.

Pednekar will hold the post for five years or till attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, said an official statement from the Chancellor’s office.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App