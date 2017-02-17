Sugarcane farmers got highest price this year: Devendra Fadnavis

Promising to revive the ailing cooperative sector, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that sugarcane farmers were given the highest remuneration this year. “The sugarcane farmers in Maharashtra were paid the highest fair price remuneration this year,” he said.

FRP is the minimum support price mandatory for every sugar mill to pay farmers for sugarcane. The average FRP was Rs 3,000 per tonne.

The chief minister said, “The rampant corruption in cooperative sector will have to be dealt with an iron hand. The cooperative sector is the backbone of state’s economy and its healthy growth is essential.”

During his tour in Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, Fadnavis dwelt on the problems and discussed the solution to restore the sick cooperative sector. However, he also warned that mismanagement of cooperative sectors that affected the state treasury will not be tolerated.

The cooperative network across western Maharashtra has played an important role in providing employment and also generating economic growth. Over the years, its mismanagement has lead to serious problems adversely impacting the farmers as well as the economy.