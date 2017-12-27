Swamy: India should focus on development in agriculture

Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey

INDIA SHOULD focus on development in agriculture and move away from urban development, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy told students at VJTI, Mumbai, on Tuesday. Swamy, who was delivering a lecture at the annual tech fest of the institute, said that there was a dire need for innovation in the field of agriculture. “We should move away from these urban development projects to developing agriculture,” said the former cabinet minister.

He also said that there should be more focus on innovation rather than start-ups. “Innovation is the key thing for liberating our country. What is FDI if it does not bring technology that is unavailable here?” he added.

Reacting sharply to the treatment meted out to the mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav, on death row in Pakistan over alleged espionage, Swamy said “serious homework” for the war should begin “right now”. “Whatever treatment was given to the mother and wife of Kulbhushan (Jadhav) is akin to Draupadi’s vastraharan that resulted in Mahabharat. It’s very unfortunate and we are hurt,” he told reporters.

