Submit fresh reply about structural audit: High Court to BMC

Mumbai High Court. (File photo) Mumbai High Court. (File photo)

Not satisfied with the response of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to a public interest litigation about cracks on the Lalbaug flyover, the Bombay High Court has sought a fresh reply by the civic body, questioning how it issued a tender for resurfacing the flyover without a structural audit. The BMC had floated e-tenders for repairs and resurfacing of the bridge at a cost of Rs 13 crore. The petitioner had sought for a structural audit to identify the problems that needed to be repaired.

The High Court had earlier asked BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta to examine if the audit was necessary. The 2.48-kilometre flyover, between ITC Hotel in Parel and Jijamata Udyan in Byculla, was inaugurated in June 2011. The flyover helped decongest the stretches on the eastern corridor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, between Sion and Byculla.

With the civic body submitting an affidavit by an assistant engineer on Monday, the High Court said it was not in compliance with earlier court orders and asked how the civic body knew what needed to be done without a structural audit.

The court also asked the civic body if it was likely to take up the re-surfacing work and was informed that the work could start soon. Meanwhile, in the response, the engineer had stated that a structural audit report would be ready by this month end. The matter has now been kept for hearing on Tuesday.

The PIL has cited various incidents since the construction of the bridge began. In 2010, a cantilever of the under-construction bridge collapsed. Over a year later, days after the bridge was thrown open, potholes were observed on the its surface.

In April 2012, a concrete block fell down. The most recent incident took place in November 2016 when a major gap was visible between two slabs.