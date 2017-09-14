Sub-panel formed to look into Maratha demands

The Maratha community that constitutes 33 per cent of the state population, is a dominant political force. Under the banner of Maratha Kranti Morcha, the community held 58 silent rallies in 36 districts of the state in a year. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar) The Maratha community that constitutes 33 per cent of the state population, is a dominant political force. Under the banner of Maratha Kranti Morcha, the community held 58 silent rallies in 36 districts of the state in a year. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar)

The state on Wednesday constituted a sub-committee led by senior minister Chandrakant Patil to look into various demands of the Marathas, including reservation in educational institutes and government jobs. The sub-committee comprises three BJP ministers — Patil, water resources minister Girish Mahajan and skill development minister Sambhaji Patil Nilengekar — and two from the Shiv Sena — transport minister Diwakar Raote and Public Works Department (Public Undertaking) minister Eknath Shinde. Education minister Vinod Tawde, who was part of the earlier committee pursuing legal aspects related to the Maratha reservation, is not in the sub-committee.

Last month, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured the Maratha delegation of the government’s resolve to find an amicable solution to all their demands, including reservation. The sub-committee was part of the promise made by Fadnavis.

The Maratha community that constitutes 33 per cent of the state population, is a dominant political force. Under the banner of Maratha Kranti Morcha, the community held 58 silent rallies in 36 districts of the state in a year. The last rally was held at Mumbai on August 9, 2017. A Kranti Maratha Morcha functionary said: “The community’s main concern relates to reservation in education and jobs. Now, the matter is pending in the court.”

