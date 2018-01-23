Mumbai University LLM students taking late admission not to be marked failed if they don’t appear: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Monday gave relief to students who got late admissions to LLM course, saying they would not be treated as failed students if they don’t appear for the exams starting Tuesday. A bench of Justice B R Gavai and Justice B P Colabawalla was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and a writ petition filed by a few LLM students from the University of Mumbai (MU) seeking a stay on or postponement of the first semester examinations for LLM the course.

The students had claimed in their plea that due to the delay in declaration of the results for the university’s undergraduate courses un the last academic year, admissions to the LLM courses had been delayed. The petition said that it was unfair for students to expect to appear for exams.

The court observed: “We find that it is absolutely impossible for the students who have been admitted on/about 10th January, 2018, to have prepared for examination, which is likely to commence from tomorrow. A similar difficulty would be faced by the students who have been admitted in late December.”

The court passed an order saying that students who do not appear for the examination should not be considered failed to appear in the first semester. They would be permitted to appear for the examinations of the first semester, along with papers for the second semester, simultaneously.

There are a total of 660 students who secured admissions to the LLM course in MU. In their petition, the students claimed that due to the delay in results last year, admissions to the LLM course were delayed.

While admission of 600 students were completed in October-November last year, 41 claimed admission on December 26 last year and 19 students got admission on January 12 this year.

