Students start campaign to stop professor from leaving Mumbai University

STUDENTS OF communication and journalism at the University of Mumbai have raised their voice against the resignation of a senior professor, who is likely to discontinue work from Monday.

On Sunday, several first and second-year MA students of the Department of Communication and Journalism started a Twitter movement with the hashtag #WeWantRanade in support of Sanjay Ranade, senior professor and head of the department. Ranade, who is an accused in an atrocities case, had tendered his resignation around a month ago citing the “falling standards” of the university.

In his letter to the chancellor, vice-chancellor and registrar of the university, Ranade said that he would not report for duty from December 11.

However, students have tweeted education minister Vinod Tawde and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to bring Ranade back as the department head. “Professor Ranade has been that one person in the department who has let us express ourselves and experiment. Whether it was an event or a talk, we were allowed to bring all sorts of speakers. There was no restriction,” said Jagruti Verma, a first year MA student.

Meanwhile, the university is yet to accept Ranade’s resignation. Acting-registrar Dinesh Kamble said, “The file is in process. We are taking the current situation into consideration. There’s a police case involved. So we will take an informed decision.” He said a decision is likely on Monday.

Ranade was named in a case under the Prevention of Atrocities Act, filed by a colleague earlier this year. Ranade was granted interim relief by a special court in October with directions to remain present before the investigating officer as and when called. The court observed that based on the allegations in the FIR, it was a “fit case to grant ad-interim relief”. He has been booked under section 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

