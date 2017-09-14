Structural repairs of Lalbaug flyover will be completed by February, 2019: BMC to Bombay High Court

Only in Express
By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published:September 14, 2017 2:23 am
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Wednesday informed the Bombay High Court that the structural repairs of Lalbaug flyover would be completed by February 2019. A Division Bench headed by Justice A S Oka was hearing a public interest litigation seeking direction to the BMC to carry out repair work on the flyover only after carrying out a structural audit report for the flyover.

The BMC submitted a chart specifying the programme for the completion of structural repairs along the flyover. The resurfacing work is expected to start in October and will be completed by February 2018.  Meanwhile, the appointment of an agency for review of structural design, preparation of retrofitting scheme and estimate for other works will be completed by end of this month.

The petitioner’s advocate Sumedha Rao had earlier sought action against the contractor as the structural defects had cropped up barely five years after construction. The court further directed the civic body to submit an affidavit concerning fixing of the the default liability of the contractor of the flyover as its earlier directions in this regard has not been complied with.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

