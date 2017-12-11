Stray leopard spreads fear, anxiety in Andheri residential society

Rescue team from Sanjay Gandhi National Park tranquilised the leopard before taking it away from the playschool at Sher-e-Punjab in Andheri (East) on Sunday. Vignesh Krishnamoorthy Rescue team from Sanjay Gandhi National Park tranquilised the leopard before taking it away from the playschool at Sher-e-Punjab in Andheri (East) on Sunday. Vignesh Krishnamoorthy

When 42-year-old Gaganpal Singh went for his regular morning walk, he couldn’t have imagined what he was about to see. “It was foggy and still dark. However, I always follow my routine at 5.30 am,” he said. Singh lives in the Sher-e-Punjab Gurudwara and was walking in the adjoining garden when he saw a leopard. “First, I thought it was a slightly bigger-than-average cat. Then it growled at me, and I realised this was not a cat,” he said. Before he could process what he was seeing, the leopard had already jumped the walls of the garden and entered the nearby society.

On Sunday, a one-and-a-half-year-old female leopard managed to get stuck in a society at Sher-e-Punjab in Andheri east. The leopard, which was first spotted by Gaganpal Singh, was rescued after almost 12 hours, when it holed itself up accidentally inside a playschool.

It was only after sunset that the special rescue team from Sanjay Gandhi National Park managed to tranquilise the scared leopard on their second try. After that, with extreme care, the big cat was taken away in a fortified van.

After the leopard had leaped over the garden wall, it reached the Nilgiri houses inside Garden Lane society. The George family live on the first floor. “I was standing in my balcony, preparing the saplings for a Christmas ritual when I spotted the leopard sitting on the ledge of a boundary wall. It jumped and came into my property, on my sapling bed. Thankfully, I managed to get inside my house and latch the door. So, it pawed at the door and then growled at me, before leaping into the next house,” said S George.

His wife, Mary George, who had gone to their neighbor’s house, saw the leopard leap into their courtyard and tripped. “I have fractured my hand, and the kids have written ‘Leopard Victim’ on my plaster. It is slightly embarrassing, but I had never seen anything jump so high or act so ferociously,” she said.

The Georges then called up police at around 6.45 am and notified the entire society. “Within minutes, so many police vans and even fire brigade vehicles had come to our society, we didn’t understand what was happening. We thought the leopard was a hoax. Then I saw it in a corner on the ground floor. Its face was exactly like a cat’s,” said Kiran Shrivastava, who lives exactly above the George family.

As more people started spotting the leopard, it kept jumping boundary walls. However, at around 11 am, the leopard managed to jump into a playschool adjacent to the park and Nilgiri building. The playschool, Junior Crafting, owned by Ruchi Sabharwal and Ritu Sethi, seemed a safe harbour for the animal, as it was both dark and cool. “We had all doors closed, but there’s a gap between one of the walls and ceiling of the house. That’s where he jumped in from. We saw it on our phones,” said Ruchi Sabharwal.

According to Sabharwal, it was a stroke of luck that the leopard came to the school on a Sunday. “We have daycare on Sunday too. However, we had declared a leave for everyone, including our maid today. So, no one was hurt. It’s all God’s blessings,” she said. Her partner Sethi added, “The school will have to be completely disinfected and thus will be shut for the next three days.”

Jitendra Ramgaonkar, deputy conservator of forest said, “We have managed to rescue and evacuate the leopard from the residential society and no one was hurt. I think that’s commendable.”

However, the rescue was stretched into the late hours of the evening as the Mumbai teams had gone to Chalisgaon to deal with a man-eater there. “We had to mobilise our teams to go there, and they had to come back in order to deal with this situation. Hence the time taken,” said another forest official.

While the forest officials were trying to make sure that the rescue gets over with least harm done to humans and the animal, the women of the Garden Lane society had another concern. “We have worked relentlessly, and the Gurudwara langar has helped, to make sure that no one from the police, the fire brigade or the forest department went hungry or thirsty. But, that poor beast is also hungry and thirsty. It would want to attack more then. I think we should ensure he gets food and water,” said Rita Kaul, a resident of a nearby building while distributing food and water to everyone.

The atmosphere in the area was uncharacteristically charged for a Sunday. “First, we thought it was fake information. How can a wild beast make the journey into this concrete jungle unseen? But, now that it’s confirmed, I am very scared,” said a 45-year-old banker who refused to give his name. Till the forest officials managed to take the animal away, the entire area was flushed with excitement.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App